Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Warn ‘Democracy’ Dies In Promo For Voting Act

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom play characters from the future as they warn the people in 2021 that “democracy” dies in a promo for the passage of the For the People Act.

“You are our only hope,” Bloom shared in the one-minute video under a message that read “Year: 2055” posted on YouTube from the group RepresentUs. The clip was noted by HuffPost in a piece published Friday.(RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Gets Caught Making Bizarre Comments To Katy Perry On A Hot Mic)

“The America you know doesn’t exist in our future,” he added. “Democracy is dead. We have no voice. The regime watches our every move.”

WATCH:

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Perry explained in the video. “The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.” (RELATED: Report: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Postpone Wedding In Japan Over Coronavirus)

“This future doesn’t have to be,” Orlando added. “You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.”

The whole time he shared the message, an alert of some kind crossed the screen with the message that both superstars were wanted.

And as the video ended and it appeared whoever is in charge is about to find the two. The “Carnival Row” star looked right into the camera and told those in 2021 to tell their then 9-month-old daughter Daisy that they “love her.”

At one point, Katy encouraged people to call their senators to pass the Democrat-sponsored voting act, which Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has argued would actually “make it easier to cheat and harder to vote.”

The message at the end that comes across the screen read, “Democracy Lives Or Dies With You.”