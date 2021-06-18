‘That’s A Long Time’: Tom Brady Drops Hint About How Much Longer He Will Play In NFL

Tom Brady appeared to drop a hint about how much longer he will be playing in the NFL, and it sounds like that expiration date is not far away.

The legendary quarterback wouldn’t say the final date for sure, but did make it clear that he couldn’t see himself playing until he’s 50 years old, calling it a “long time,” USA Today reported Friday.(RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

“50? That’s a long time,” the Buccaneers quarterback shared. “Even for me, that’s a long time.”

“I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal,” he added. “This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract.”(RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that,” Brady continued. “If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

Tampa Bay’s GM Jason Licht previously said he would let the former New England Patriots’ star play as long as he would like.

“I told him if he wants to play [till] he’s 50 and he’s still playing and he feels like he can still play, then he [plays] until he’s 50,” Licht said of Brady.