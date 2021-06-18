Martin Sheen Says Charlie Sheen’s Sobriety Is A ‘Miracle’

Actor Martin Sheen called his son Charlie’s sobriety journey a “miracle.”

Martin appeared on Thursday’s episode of People magazine’s TV show. “I adore him,” Martin said on the show. “I’ve always, always adored him. His recovery and his life is a miracle and he’s an extraordinary man.”

“We went through as you, as everyone knows I suppose, some very difficult times when he was out there,” he added. “He’s come back – thank heaven – and he’s healthy and he’s working on a book now.”

“He’s very involved with his family, his children and grandchildren.” (RELATED: Shocking New Report Claims Charlie Sheen Has HIV)

Charlie previously opened up about his the relapse that occurred after he was diagnosed with HIV during an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to People magazine. Charlie was sober for 11 years before his relapse.

“It was to suffocate the anxiety and what my life was going to become with this condition and getting so numb I didn’t think about it,” Charlie admitted at the time, the outlet reported. “It was the only tool I had at the time, so I believed that would quell a lot of that angst. A lot of that fear. And it only made it worse.”

renewed journey. ❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

Charlie publicly celebrated one year of sobriety with a post on social media in 2018.