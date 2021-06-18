Matthew McConaughey Says ‘True Detective’ Season One Is Still His ‘Favorite Thing On TV’

Matthew McConaughey is still obsessed with “True Detective” years after making the hit HBO series.

McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in the first season of classic HBO mystery series, and it was the first time in recent memory such major A-list talent had gone to television. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Even though the show premiered in 2014, McConaughey said during a recent interview on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast that the first season is still his “favorite thing on TV,” and that he misses the series.

You can listen to his full comments below.

THE BIRTH OF MCCONNAISANCE @McConaughey on the clever way he planted the McConnaisance phenomenon and why #TrueDetective is still his favorite thing on TV. Presented by @EliteInspect pic.twitter.com/06l8ichucY — BroBible (@BroBible) June 18, 2021

I would love nothing more than to see McConaughey and Harrelson back on screen together as Cohle and Hart. Nothing would make me happier.

The two of them were outstanding on the screen together, and every time McConaughey spoke as Rusty Cohle, I clung to the edge of my seat hanging on every word.

We might never see anything as great as the first season of “True Detective” on TV again. Yes, the first seasons of “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” were also amazing on HBO, but “True Detective” gripped the nation with its darkness, sinisterness and complex mysteries.

Hopefully, McConaughey does return to the series at some point down the road. I have no idea if there are plans for that to happen, but I sincerely hope like hell it does.