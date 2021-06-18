Motorcycle Stuntman Dies In Grisly Crash During World-Record Attempt

Alex Harvill, 28, crashed and died while attempting a record breaking motorcycle jump Thursday in Moses Lake, Washington.

Harvill attempted a 351-foot jump on his motorcycle during the Moses Lake Airshow. The jump was equivalent to the length of an entire football field, according to KREM 2.

Harvill’s jump fell short and his helmet came off as he flew through the air. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the motorcyclist’s death after he was airlifted to a hospital, KREM 2 reported. (RELATED: Stepdad Allegedly Had Toddler In His Lap During Horrific Motorcycle Accident, Child In Critical Condition)

“I’m a nurse, so that to me was traumatic,” said witness Becca Camden, according to the outlet. “Watching that, with his helmet coming off….”

“Everyone around there was traumatized by that,” said family friend Debbie Williams. “I knew coming out here today there would be a chance. I really hoped it wouldn’t.”

Harvill jumped off the ramp but didn’t make it to the hill, and “it looked like the back tire got caught,” according to Williams.

The airshow had medical staff on standby as they knew the stunt would be dangerous. EMT personnel reached Harvill about two minutes and thirty seconds after the crash, KREM 2 reported.

An autopsy will be performed Friday by the Grant County Coroner to determine the manner of death, KREM 2 reported.

Harvill married his wife Jessica in 2019. They have two sons named Willis and Watson. “While this was obviously a very tragic event that unfolded, Alex was doing what he loved to do,” the family told me. I’ll be live on @KREM2 at 6 p.m. with more of their thoughts. https://t.co/IE1ca3cGX8 pic.twitter.com/HWcgQNwXVp — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) June 18, 2021

