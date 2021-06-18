REDDIT DISCUSSION: What Made You A College Football Fan?

Reddit is engaged in a fun discussion about what made people a fan of college football.

In a thread titled "What got you into watching CFB as a whole?" on the college football subreddit, people break down the origins of their fandoms.

For me, it’s super simple. Football is a way of life in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers are the only D1 team in the state, and the entire population rides with them.

When you grow up in Wisconsin, there’s only one team you cheer for at the college level, and it’s the Badgers.

You cheer like hell during football and basketball season for Wisconsin. Not cheering for the Badgers gets you shunned for life.

It’s not something you’re taught. It’s something you’re born into. It’s something you live up to. Being a fan of the Badgers says everything without having to say anything at all.

It’s a way of life that will be defended and protected at all costs, and we will pass it down to the next generation with the same grace, care and passion it was handed to us.

So, my answer is that college football is simply in my DNA. It’s the life that chose me at birth, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Until the day I draw my last breath on this planet, I’ll ride with the Badgers.