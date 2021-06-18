Editorial

REPORT: Some Coaches Are Concerned About The College Football Playoff Expanding

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Not everyone is reportedly pumped about the College Football Playoff expanding.

The College Football Playoff is expected to expand to 12 teams in the coming years, and the field will consist of the six highest-ranking conference champs and six at-large bids. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think it’s an amazing plan, and most people agree.

However, some coaches have concerns. According to Pete Thamel, some unnamed coaches are worried about players opting out, the season becoming longer and roster management.

Some players are also reportedly not happy about potentially playing up to 17 games.

While I understand some people might not be happy about the College Football Playoff field growing, expansion is going to happen.

You’re just going to have to learn to love it if you don’t already feel that way! The train has left the station, and there’s no bringing it back.

There’s also no doubt at all that expansion will be a massive net positive. Even with potential downsides, the expanded field will print money, it’ll bring more fans into the fold and it’s just better for the sport.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s college football.

 

Gear up and get excited because I can’t wait for expansion to get here!