REPORT: Some Coaches Are Concerned About The College Football Playoff Expanding

Not everyone is reportedly pumped about the College Football Playoff expanding.

The College Football Playoff is expected to expand to 12 teams in the coming years, and the field will consist of the six highest-ranking conference champs and six at-large bids. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think it’s an amazing plan, and most people agree.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

However, some coaches have concerns. According to Pete Thamel, some unnamed coaches are worried about players opting out, the season becoming longer and roster management.

Some players are also reportedly not happy about potentially playing up to 17 games.

Spoken to a few coaches. There’s a lot more issues with the playoff from the coach space than have been spoken out loud. There’s concerns over opt outs, roster management and season length. Players also aren’t thrilled about potentially playing 17 game, which coaches deal with. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 18, 2021

Coaches also know that they don’t really have a say, so it’ll be interesting who ends up speaking up. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 18, 2021

While I understand some people might not be happy about the College Football Playoff field growing, expansion is going to happen.

You’re just going to have to learn to love it if you don’t already feel that way! The train has left the station, and there’s no bringing it back.

????????????????????????????????: 12-Team Playoff Proposed by College Football Playoff Working Group Details on the proposal » https://t.co/pbRJKkQ1Zc#CFBPlayoff ???????? pic.twitter.com/JRSrfur0Rq — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) June 10, 2021

There’s also no doubt at all that expansion will be a massive net positive. Even with potential downsides, the expanded field will print money, it’ll bring more fans into the fold and it’s just better for the sport.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s college football.

Gear up and get excited because I can’t wait for expansion to get here!