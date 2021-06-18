REPORT: Zion Williamson’s Family Wants Him Off The Pelicans

Members of Zion Williamson’s family reportedly want him to leave New Orleans.

According to Bleacher Report, The Athletic reported that members of the NBA star’s family “want Williamson on another team.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Pelicans recently got rid of head coach Stan Van Gundy in an attempt, but it’s unclear whether or not a change in coaching will be enough to keep the young star happy.

Inside the end of Stan Van Gundy’s days with the Pelicans and an ongoing battle to keep Zion Williamson happy @ShamsCharania, @joevardon & @WillGuillory on the factors in play around Zion ⤵️ https://t.co/NT9u3hlext — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 17, 2021

I am a huge Zion Williamson fan, but it feels like people might be jumping the gun here. He has two chaotic seasons of basketball under his belt, and his family apparently already wants a change of scenery.

Zion was banged up during his rookie campaign, which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and his sophomore season was rushed because of the format during the coronavirus pandemic.

It might be a bit soon to assume that Zion needs to leave the Pelicans after two wild seasons.

Having said that, Zion is going to be the face of the NBA in a few years, and he’s already one of the best players in the league.

For the sake of basketball, he has to be surrounded by great talent to make title runs. Right now, that’s just not happening.

Hopefully, New Orleans can figure it out because Zion is a superstar, and fans everywhere would hate to see his career get wasted.