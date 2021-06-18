Ted Cruz Says Critical Race Theory Is ‘Every Bit As Racist As The Klansmen In White Sheets’

Republican Texas Sen.Ted Cruz had strong words for critical race theory (CRT) Friday, comparing it to the ideology of the Ku Klux Klan.

Cruz made the comments while speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road To Majority” conference in Orlando, Florida.

WATCH:

The senator began by talking about how a reporter approached him and asked him to define critical race theory.

“I explained to him, I said it’s a theory that derives from Marxism. Karl Marx viewed the entire world as a conflict between classes, between the owners of capital and the working men and women, the proletariat,” said Cruz, “Critical race theory takes that same Marxist concept except it replaces class with race.”

“Critical race theory says every white person is a racist. Critical race theory says America is fundamentally racist and irredeemably racist. Critical race theory seeks to turn us against each other and if someone has a different color skin, seeks to make us hate that person.”

“Let me tell you right now, critical race theory is bigoted, it is a lie and it is every bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets,” Cruz said to applause from the crowd in Orlando.

“As a Christian and as an American, I love my brothers and sisters, whatever skin color you are, whatever ethnicity you are, whatever faith you are, whatever creed you are. We are commanded to love,” Cruz concluded. (RELATED: ‘Define Critical Race Theory’: Far-Left Activists Quickly Shift Goalposts As Parents Nationwide Rebel)

Republican-controlled states have increased their efforts to ban the teaching of CRT in schools, and parents have also flocked to school board meetings to express their concern over the ideas being taught to their children.