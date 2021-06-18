‘I Dare You’: Pro-Abortion Democrat Ted Lieu Challenges Catholic Bishops To Deny Him Communion

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu publicly challenged Catholic bishops Friday to deny him Communion for supporting contraception, abortion, same sex marriage and more.

Lieu responded to news that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly approved a measure Friday to draft a statement discussing whether high profile pro-abortion politicians, like President Joe Biden, may be denied Communion. (RELATED: ‘Devout’ Or ‘Extreme’: Media Treats Catholicism In Vastly Different Ways Depending On Politics)

“Dear USCCB,” Lieu tweeted. “I’m Catholic and I support: -Contraception -A woman’s right to choose -Treatments for infertility -The right for people to get a divorce -The right of same sex marriage.”

“Next time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion,” the congressman said. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Lieu represents California’s 33rd district which covers Los Angeles County, an archdiocese that Archbishop José Horacio Gómez oversees. Gómez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF about Lieu’s challenge.

Sixty Catholic Democrats also issued a “Statement of Principles” Friday warning U.S. bishops against “the weaponization of the Eucharist.” Signers included Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro and New York Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez.

Lieu’s name does not appear on the letter.

Biden has spoken about his Catholicism through his entire political career, referring to his faith as a source of solace during turbulent times in his life. Biden exhibits many outward signs of his Catholicism: he frequently goes to mass, has met with Pope Francis, mentions praying the rosary and visits the cemetery where his family members are buried.

Yet as soon as he became president, Biden immediately took action to fund and promote abortion — which the Catholic Church condemns as a “crime against human life.”

Most media celebrates Biden’s Catholicism as “devout” without noting the significance of his divergence from Catholic teaching. Others suggest that the Catholic sentiment is changing due to public opinion on these topics — though Catholic teaching has not changed.

The Catholic Church teaches that Catholics may not receive Holy Communion if they are “conscious of a grave sin.” Catholics who have committed any grave sins must make a good confession before they can receive, according to the Church.

