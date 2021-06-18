Murder Suspect Tries To Grab Gun During Interrogation, Video Shows

Video footage shows a man who allegedly killed a toddler lunging at police detectives inside an interrogation room in an attempt to grab a detective’s gun.

Footage obtained by Fox 5 Vegas appears to show Terrell Rhodes, 27, sitting in an interrogation room sobbing as two detectives tell him to calm down. Rhodes suddenly says he “can’t go back” to jail before lunging across the table, trying to grab a female detective’s weapon.

Video shows the two detectives struggle with Rhodes, before the female detective punches Rhodes in the head multiple times. Eventually, other detectives rush into the room and manage to get the gun out of Rhodes’ possession.

NEW: Video from the Terrell Rhodes case shows the accused killer of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson grab a police officer’s gun while in custody. @KimPassoth reports. FULL VIDEO & MORE: https://t.co/LEDiy2YQyW pic.twitter.com/rboPG8Akld — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 15, 2021

Rhodes allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, two-year-old Amari Nicholson, while she was visiting her mother out of town, Fox 5 Vegas reported. Rhodes allegedly beat the boy to death after he wet himself and before trying to hide his body. (RELATED: Teenage Brothers Charged With Murder After Being Caught Dumping Victim’s Body In Woods)

Rhodes’ girlfriend, Tayler Nicholson, reported her son missing May 5 after Rhodes allegedly told her the boy was kidnapped by an unknown person, according to the report. Amari’s body was later found near the 400 block of East Twain Avenue, according to police.

Rhodes was arrested May 11.