Tropical Storm Warning Issued As Flooding Expected For Parts Of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, And Florida

A tropical storm warning went into effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida on Friday as forecasters predict flooding and storm surges across the region.

This system is currently being identified as a Potential Tropical Cyclone by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), according to The Weather Channel. The NHC predicted the storm could turn into a tropical storm sometime Friday and would be named Claudette, the outlet reported.

A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical or subtropical depression tonight or early Friday. A tropical storm warning will likely be required for parts of the northern Gulf coast later this afternoon.https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/24P7kqYtbw — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 17, 2021

The storm was located about 255 miles south of Louisiana on Friday morning, according to The Associated Press (AP). (RELATED: Gulf Coast Hammered By Life-Threatened Storms, Flooding)

Republican Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency for Louisiana on Thursday, The AP reported. The move will allow Louisiana to use state-funded resources during the response efforts to the potential tropical storm.

The most intense part of the rain is expected to hit southeast Louisiana, parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to The Weather Channel. Flood watches have been issued for this region, as flash flooding is expected, the outlet reported.

Forecasters are expecting about 12 inches of rainfall along the Northern Gulf Coast and up to seven inches in areas farther inland, according to The Weather Channel. The storm warnings will last throughout the weekend.