‘Don’t Be Afraid To Speak Up For Your Kids’: Teacher Speaks Out Against Critical Race Theory

Virginia public school teacher Lilit Vanetsyan joined the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura to discuss the national debate around critical race theory.

Vanetsyan recently gave a speech during a Loudoun County school board meeting expressing her opposition to critical race theory education.

“Don’t be afraid to speak out for your kids because they are voiceless,” Vanetsyan, who is also a political activist, said during her speech. “You should be afraid of them rooting for socialism by the time they get to middle school.”

Vanetsyan, who teaches in Fairfax County, Virginia, said she first started to notice the introduction of critical race theory in 2020. Vanetsyan’s speech lasted a little bit over a minute and gathered over 1 million views on Twitter.

Loudoun County has been at the center of the critical race theory debate as parents attend each school board meeting and give speeches against the curriculum. (RELATED: A Parent-Led Rebellion Against Critical Race Theory Is Storming School Boards Across The Country)

ANTI-CRT MOM GOES VIRAL: Xi Van Fleet, who survived Maoist China, compares Critical Race Theory to China’s Cultural Revolution in a speech at school board meeting. TONIGHT, she will join “Hannity,” along with @JasonInTheHouse, to explain the dangers of CRT https://t.co/dVC9LN5X0k — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 11, 2021

In the same county, a father by the name of Scott Mineo founded “Parents Against Critical Race Theory,” a coalition of parents fighting back against the school board on critical race theory education.

WATCH:

Check Out More From Daily Caller:

Joe Rogan Calls Brian Stelter A ‘Motherf*cker’ Who’s ‘Supposed To Be A Journalist’

Former White House Physician, 13 Republican Lawmakers Request Biden Take Cognitive Test

ESPN Analyst Mistakenly Declares NBA Legend Bill Russell Is Dead