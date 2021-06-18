Video Shows Vontaze Burfict Getting Extremely Emotional While Being Arrested In Las Vegas

Vontaze Burfict was incredibly emotional while being arrested in Las Vegas.

The former Raiders and Bengals linebacker was arrested in Las Vegas in December 2020 after an alleged altercation with security while trying to find some pizza at the Cosmopolitan, and video of the incident has now been released by TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vontaze Burfict ‘Secret Pizza’ Arrest Video Shows NFL Star Sobbing Outside Of Casino https://t.co/4Y1VH73OQo — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2021

In the video released by TMZ, Burfict was borderline sobbing as police threw him a car after finally getting the cuffs on.

It’s not clear if something else was going on, but there’s simply no excuse for these kinds of emotions. You can watch the arrest video below.

Getting arrested is one thing. It’s a tough look, but it happens to people all the time. You know what’s a very tough look?

Sobbing while getting arrested after an alleged altercation with security. That’s a look that stays with you forever.

Burfict should have just kept his mouth shut, kept his emotions to himself, said nothing and let his lawyers deal with it.

Instead, he started crying and he’s going to be roasted like tomorrow isn’t coming.

Don’t cry for the country to see, Burfict! Just get to jail and let your lawyer bail you out!