‘We Love Our Sweet, Good Boy’: Bidens Say Goodbye To First Dog Champ

Vice President Joe Biden's dog, Champ, lays down during speechs during a Joining Forces service event at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory May 10, 2012 in Washington, DC. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and Biden joined with Congressional spouses to assemble Mother's Day packages that deployed troops have requested to be sent to their mothers and wives at home. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden offered a heartfelt statement Saturday on the passing of their German Shepherd, Champ.

“Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him,” the president tweeted alongside a longer statement. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” the statement began. “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the whole Biden family.”

Biden went on to say that, despite slowing down in recent weeks, Champ had always greeted them with a wagging tail.

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” Biden continued, adding, “In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy, and will miss him always.”

First Lady Jill Biden shared the same statement, adding, “RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always.”

Champ came to the Biden family after former President Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election with Biden at his side. He was named, reportedly, by Biden’s granddaughters.