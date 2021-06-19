‘We Love Our Sweet, Good Boy’: Bidens Say Goodbye To First Dog Champ

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden offered a heartfelt statement Saturday on the passing of their German Shepherd, Champ.

“Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him,” the president tweeted alongside a longer statement. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” the statement began. “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the whole Biden family.”

Biden went on to say that, despite slowing down in recent weeks, Champ had always greeted them with a wagging tail.

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” Biden continued, adding, “In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy, and will miss him always.”

First Lady Jill Biden shared the same statement, adding, “RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always.”

RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always. pic.twitter.com/63hXXp8W9P — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2021

Champ came to the Biden family after former President Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election with Biden at his side. He was named, reportedly, by Biden’s granddaughters.