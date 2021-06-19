Bride Knits Her Own Wedding Dress On Subway Over The Course Of 9 Months

A bride hand-knit her own wedding dress over the course of nine months during her commute on the New York City subway, according to a TikTok video she posted.

Esther Andrews, a bridal knitwear designer, shows off the concept sketches of her dress in the TikTok video and describes how she created it.

“The inspiration was a space pirate meets a tomato patch – because it was just silly and fun,” Andrews wrote on the TikTok video. “It totaled over 4 miles of mohair lace yarn” Andrews then described how one of the ruffles alone had one mile of yarn. (RELATED: Roger Stone: The beauty of the indispensable black knitted tie)

“When it came time to sew together I was scared because I could only trust that it would fit – no time to go back,” Andrews wrote.

Andrews then showed a small woven tomato in her hand and wrote, “Thankfully it was ok so I could add the little tomatoes!”

Andrews said she finished the dress the day before her wedding.

At the end of the video, she showed her “best friend,” who is presumably now her husband. The groom wore a space suit that Andrews said she sewed herself.

“I will always cherish this dress and the time that went into making it,” Andrews wrote.