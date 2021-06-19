New York Jets Running Back La’Mical Perine Fails Miserably At Shotgunning A Beer

New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine couldn’t shotgun a beer if his life depended on it.
In a video shared by TMZ, the NFL player attempted to shotgun a beer, and it was an utter disaster. In fact, calling it a disaster might be too nice.
Watch the insane video below.
I'm sorry, but the Jets have to cut Perine immediately. You simply can't have a guy like this on your roster. You can't do it!
He has to go. How the hell are you supposed to win Super Bowls if your running back doesn't even know how to properly shotgun a beer?
The answer is you can't.
Cut Perine immediately and point him towards the nearest soccer field. Clearly, that’s a sport that’s designed more of his soft drinking talents.
He damn sure doesn’t belong on the gridiron running the rock.
Gentlemen, we didn’t go to the moon so that pro athletes would suck at shotgunning beer in 2021. Do better for your team and your country. If I can shotgun a beer with my broken body at the age of 29, then NFL players damn sure should be able to!