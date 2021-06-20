Brian Stelter Gets Peeled Live On Air By C-SPAN Callers

Brian Stelter was peeled by people who called into C-SPAN’s Washington Journal segment Stelter hosted Thursday.

Callers insulted Stelter and CNN on live television while he was trying to promote the latest edition of his book, “Hoax,” according to The Post Millenial.

ROASTED POTATO: CNN’s Brian Stelter destroyed by call-in guests on C-SPAN.https://t.co/4dmxc411OI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 20, 2021

“I’d like to ask Brian to — on national television — admit he and his network are a bunch of liars about Donald Trump,” a caller asked Stelter.

Stelter was slammed Thursday by Joe Rogan for CNN’s low ratings and viewership. Since Former President Donald Trump left the White House, CNN has lost almost 70% of its viewers.

“Mr. Stelter is the biggest minister of misinformation I have ever heard and I’m a news junkie,” another caller said, according to The Post Millenial. “He made the statement just a few minutes ago that the stories are ‘always evolving.’ Yeah, his stories absolutely ‘evolve.'” (RELATED: Brian Stelter’s Show, Which Opened By Taking Aim At Tucker, Sees Lowest Rating Of 2021)

“Thank you for the feedback,” Stelter said on air. “I appreciate it.”

“CNN is just something — it’s a joke,” another caller chimed in. “It’s a joke. This guy tells more lies, and Fox gives more news than CNN does in a few years.”

Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter June 7 to call out Stelter for his interview with Jen Psaki. “The only ones with a smaller audience than CNN is the Intercept,” Greenwald tweeted.