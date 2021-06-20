CBS Sports Ranks Graham Mertz As A Tier 4 Heisman Candidate

CBS Sports is delusional when it comes to the 2021 Heisman campaign.

The sports site recently published the different tiers of Heisman candidates for the upcoming season, and Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz was ranked in the fourth tier! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the face of the Wisconsin Badgers is in tier four!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

I have a feeling that a lot of people are going to be eating their words by the time this season is over. Tier four is laughably disrespectful.

It’s hard to take CBS Sports seriously when they publish something like this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Mertz is going to have an absurd season. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank. Prior to our 2020 season getting derailed by COVID and injuries, he was unstoppable against Illinois.

Yes, I understand the Fighting Illini aren’t anything to write home about, but he still torched a B1G defense in epic fashion.

You can bet against Wisconsin all you want and you can try to pretend like we’re not a heavy hitter. We’re used to it. Just wait and see what happens once September rolls around. I promise you’ll be singing a different tune.