REVIEW: ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Is An Outstanding Book

“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” is an incredible book.

Recently, I’ve started really cranking up my reading, and I’m trying to crush at least one book a week. Well, it took me about a day to finish the book from David Grann about the murder of Osage Native Americans. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

With Leonardo DiCaprio having a movie coming out soon based on the book, I knew I had to get it finished sooner rather than later.

I started late Friday afternoon, and I couldn’t put it down. My Saturday afternoon, I was already finished.

Without spoiling anything, the book follows the incredible investigation into multiple murders and mysterious deaths of wealthy Osage members in Oklahoma.

While some of the cases were clear murders, the death toll of unexplained deaths kept getting higher and higher as people were seemingly being killed off for their oil rights.

Eventually, J. Edgar Hoover assembled a first-rate team of lawmen to get to the bottom of what the hell was happening. Folks, I’m not sure anyone is ready for the ride they go on once they open the first page.

The coolest part about “Killers of the Flower Moon” is that it doesn’t read like a traditional non-fiction book. It reads much more like a mystery novel told in three distinct parts. That’s what makes it such an easy read. You feel like you’re on the journey with the Osage members and the lawmen trying to help them.

I sincerely can’t recommend “Killers of the Flower Moon” enough. Now, we just wait for the movie!