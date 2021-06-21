Decision To Allow Only Vaccinated Fans At Buffalo Bills Games Reversed

The decision to ban unvaccinated fans from Buffalo Bills games has been reversed.

Last week, it was decided by Erie County officials that only fans vaccinated against coronavirus would be allowed at games, according to The Buffalo News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the decision didn’t last long. Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz announced Sunday that the county is “rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant.”

The reversal was made because of the incredibly low number of cases in the area.

Based on few new COVID-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant. pic.twitter.com/DO9echOulB — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 20, 2021

This is 100% the correct decision. You simply can’t ban unvaccinated individuals from living life. It’s not right and it’s not going to be tolerated.

Access to the vaccine is plentiful, and people can easily get it if they want it. Trust me, I got vaccinated, and I didn’t even hesitate to do it.

However, we shouldn’t just ban unvaccinated people from sporting events. How is that even going to be enforced? Are people who take tickets going to be required to check vaccination cards? Yeah, I’m sure that’d go over really well.

Let’s just use some common sense to get through life, and I’m sure the rest of the situation will take care of itself. There’s no reason to ban fans from stadiums.