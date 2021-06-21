Report: Former Cubs MVP Ben Zobrist Claims In Million Dollars Lawsuit Christian Pop Singer Wife Had Affair With Their Pastor

Former Cubs MVP Ben Zobrist reportedly claimed that his Christian pop singer wife Julianna Zobrist had a year-long affair with their pastor — and now he’s suing him for millions.

The retired Chicago player and 2016 World Series MVP alleged in a lawsuit filed last month that his wife and their former Tennessee pastor, Bryon Yawn, had an affair in 2019 after Yawn had given the two couple marriage counseling, the Daily Mail reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Chicago Cubs Win The World Series)

Julianna and their pastor reportedly started speaking more frequently in 2018 and Zobrist said at first he thought it was just an emotional affair. The Christian pop singer allegedly later admitted during divorce proceedings in June 2020 that she allegedly had a sexual relationship with Yawn. (RELATED: The Ratings From Game 6 Of The World Series Are In)

The Cubs star first filed for legal separation from Julianna in May 2019 after he alleged that she had engaged in “inappropriate marital conduct” during their marriage. She filed for divorce in Illinois at the same time he had filed for separation, according to the Chicago-Sun Times.

Ben then took a leave of absence from baseball to deal with his marriage situation and would end up rejoining the team in September 2019. He retired at the end of the 2019 season.

The outlet noted that the former Cubs star is now suing the former Nashville pastor for $6 million over the income he lost during his leave from the club.