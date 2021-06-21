Chrissy Teigen Steps Away From Company Following Various Bullying Accusations

Chrissy Teigen is stepping away from the cleaning company she recently launched with Kris Jenner following a string of bullying accusations.

“Chrissy [Teigen] will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” a statement from the “plant-powered” cleaning company Safely read on Instagram over the weekend.

“We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions,” the statement continued. “The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Was A Troll’ In Second Explanation Of Why She Once Told Someone To Kill Themselves)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safely (@getsafely)

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has faced a host of cyberbullying allegations, including one that involved fashion designer Michael Costello, who accused her of bullying him over Instagram direct messages and allegedly threatening to ruin his career. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Goes After Chrissy Teigen For Her ‘Hypocritical’ Cyberbullying)

Teigen’s team has since come out and accused Costello of creating fake direct messages to back up his allegations, with Costello’s team penning their own response.

“The fact that Chrissy Teigen’s team is desperately trying to prove the DM’s are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello, a victim of trauma and bullying by Chrissy Teigen both online and offline, confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology,” Costello’s team shared in a statement to Fox News.

Before Costello’s recent accusations surfaced, Teigen had returned from a brief social media break after apologizing for her past cyberbullying, including an apology for telling model Courtney Stodden to commit suicide.

“I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,'” Teigen wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”