Clay Travis Calls Out CNN For ‘Masturbating’ Jeffrey Toobin After Banning Travis For The Word ‘Boobs’

Clay Travis, a conservative commentator who banned from CNN for saying “boobs,” called out the network for bringing back legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after he was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues.

“First of all, three or four years ago I went on CNN and said that I was a believer in two things, the First Amendment and boobs,” Travis explained during his appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast on Monday.(RELATED: CNN Host ENDS Segment After Panelist States Love Of ‘First Amendment And Boobs’)

“It’s sort of an irreverent, zany line to drop,” he added. “It isn’t very serious. CNN lost its mind when I went on and said that. On top of that, like a week later, Hugh Hefner died, probably the original First Amendment and boobs spokesperson. And they treated it like he was a head of state who had died. So the disconnect there.”

“But then they bring on Jeffrey Toobin,” Travis continued. “And they make the decision that they’re going to continue to pay this guy despite the fact that he got caught masturbating during a Zoom call that had just ended, he thought. Whatever, the reason might be, it’s ridiculous, no pun intended.”

Enjoyed this immensely – esp the opening exchange on Jeffrey Toobin & what the hell is going on at CNN. https://t.co/KZvLw2IfwD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 21, 2021

Kelly noted Toobin’s initial defense was he thought the “camera was off” and questioned “what kind of a person thinks the Zoom is ongoing, whips it out and pleasures himself?” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts CNN Over Toobin: ‘You Can Do Absolutely ANYTHING At CNN And Not Be Fired’ If You’re ‘Liberal’)

“The idea that CNN can’t find someone else to be their legal analyst and that they’re willing to trot this guy out to talk about masturbating,” Travis replied. “I just think the hypocrisy in saying ‘Clay Travis you can’t ever be on as a guest on CNN. But the idea that I could never be on CNN again because the First Amendment and boobs line and they bring a guy who got caught publicly caught masturbating on to talk about that in the middle of the day during their programming… and the hypocrisy here is mind blowing.”