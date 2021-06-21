Clippers And Suns Fans Get Into A Gigantic Brawl In Unreal Viral Video

Fans of the Clippers and Suns got into a huge brawl Sunday.

In a video tweeted by @hayden_sandman, fans of the two teams in the Western Conference Finals thought it was a good idea to exchange punches after game one, and the video is out of control.

You can watch all the carnage and chaos unfold below. It was a nuts situation.

Is America healing or is America healing? We went from not having fans at sporting events to having fights and brawls all the time.

While I hate violence, I sure do love the fact that we're getting back to normal! That's just a fact.

Specifically, fans of the Suns have been on a roll lately. First, we had the "Suns in four" guy destroy that dude in a fight, and now we have more Phoenix fans getting after it.

With this kind of energy, I’m not sure how they don’t win the NBA championship!

nuggets & their fans both taking L’s this series pic.twitter.com/4HjzGSEW0m — gabb goudy ⭐️ (@gabbgoudy) June 12, 2021

Of course, I certainly don’t encourage this nonsense! If you pay good money to attend an NBA playoffs game and end up in a fight, then you’re probably not a high IQ individual. Still, the internet lives for this chaos and I’m here for it.