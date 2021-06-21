Clippers And Suns Fans Get Into A Gigantic Brawl In Unreal Viral Video

Fans of the Clippers and Suns got into a huge brawl Sunday.
In a video tweeted by @hayden_sandman, fans of the two teams in the Western Conference Finals thought it was a good idea to exchange punches after game one, and the video is out of control. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
You can watch all the carnage and chaos unfold below. It was a nuts situation. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Suns in 4 pic.twitter.com/hci9zOqnsi
— Hayden (@hayden_sandman) June 20, 2021
Is America healing or is America healing? We went from not having fans at sporting events to having fights and brawls all the time. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
While I hate violence, I sure do love the fact that we’re getting back to normal! That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Specifically, fans of the Suns have been on a roll lately. First, we had the “Suns in four” guy destroy that dude in a fight, and now we have more Phoenix fans getting after it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
With this kind of energy, I’m not sure how they don’t win the NBA championship!
nuggets & their fans both taking L’s this series pic.twitter.com/4HjzGSEW0m
— gabb goudy ⭐️ (@gabbgoudy) June 12, 2021
Of course, I certainly don’t encourage this nonsense! If you pay good money to attend an NBA playoffs game and end up in a fight, then you’re probably not a high IQ individual. Still, the internet lives for this chaos and I’m here for it.