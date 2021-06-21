Poll: Most Americans Familiar With Critical Race Theory Aren’t Fans

A poll from earlier this year indicates that a majority of Americans who believe they know what critical race theory is have an unfavorable view of it.

58% of Americans who claim they have a good understanding of what critical race theory (CRT) have an unfavorable opinion of it, according to the YouGov/The Economist poll taken in late January. Only 38% of Americans who said they know what CRT means are fans of the ideology.

Recently, parents across the country have been pushing back against attempts to insert CRT into school curriculums. A majority of the public outcry against critical race theory gained steam after this poll was taken, indicating that negative views of CRT are being mobilized into political action in more and more areas.

Critical race theory asserts that the United States is a fundamentally racist country and teaches adherents to view all interactions through a racial lens. (RELATED: The Three Most Common Lies Pro-CRT Media Is Telling Concerned Parents And The Public)

Among adults in America who think racism is a problem, 57% believe it is a sign of broader problems that exist in the country’s organisational, societal and legal structures, according to new data from The Economist and YouGov https://t.co/cPlM8jOVph — The Economist (@TheEconomist) June 19, 2021

It also found that most Americans still aren’t overly familiar with the term. Only 26% of respondents said they had heard “a lot” about CRT, and 38% more said they had heard “a little.”

Views were predictably split along partisan lines, with 86% of Democrats holding a favorable view of CRT compared to only 6% of Republicans.

Critically, independents overwhelmingly side with Republicans on this issue. According to the YouGov/The Economist poll, about three-quarters of independents who are knowledgeable about CRT are opposed to it.