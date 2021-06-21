Editorial

Grizzly Bear Charges A Vehicle In Incredible Viral Video

Bear Charge (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1406960496620802051)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A grizzly bear charged a vehicle, and the video is wild.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports (via @breezefax), a massive grizzly bear charged a vehicle that slowed down to watch some cubs climb some snow.

In case you were wondering how fast a pissed off grizzly bear is, this beast had no trouble closing the gap. Give the video a watch below.

This is why you don't mess with massive wild animals. You know what big and aggressive animals aren't? They're not cute and cuddly.

They're not a part of a Disney movie. They will maul you without a second of hesitation, especially when they think their young might be in trouble.

Bears are notoriously protective animals. You mess with a grizzly and you might end up being lunch.

Kurt Russell Fact GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

While these people in the car didn’t get out and do anything stupid, even slowing down probably wasn’t a super smart idea. Just keep on driving and drive right away!

That way, you don’t risk a potential disaster or damage to your car.

What an absolutely wild video! Isn’t nature the best?