Grizzly Bear Charges A Vehicle In Incredible Viral Video

A grizzly bear charged a vehicle, and the video is wild.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports (via @breezefax), a massive grizzly bear charged a vehicle that slowed down to watch some cubs climb some snow.

In case you were wondering how fast a pissed off grizzly bear is, this beast had no trouble closing the gap. Give the video a watch below.

That would NOT have ended well for the car @stooloutdoors (via ig:breezefax) pic.twitter.com/3vRL59TLiY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 21, 2021

This is why you don't mess with massive wild animals. You know what big and aggressive animals aren't? They're not cute and cuddly.

They're not a part of a Disney movie. They will maul you without a second of hesitation, especially when they think their young might be in trouble.

Bears are notoriously protective animals. You mess with a grizzly and you might end up being lunch.

While these people in the car didn’t get out and do anything stupid, even slowing down probably wasn’t a super smart idea. Just keep on driving and drive right away!

That way, you don’t risk a potential disaster or damage to your car.

What an absolutely wild video! Isn’t nature the best?