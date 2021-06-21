Chicago Dyke March Appears To Delete Ad Showing Burning American, Israeli Flags

The Chicago Dyke March allegedly posted and later deleted an advertisement showing the American and Israeli flags engulfed in flames.

The group later posted a purported new advertisement where the flags were covered by flame graphics and another where the flags were completely blank.

In the one Instagram post, the organizers asked anyone interested in supporting their agenda to “Abolish” the Chicago Police Department, the “Isra*li Occupation Forces,” and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to “Please screen shot this and share to prevent any attempts by Z10N1ST and Instagram to censor our account. We will see you there regardless of if our account is still active.”

The Chicago Dyke March declined the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Their Instagram profile is no longer available and a second account is now being used by the group.

An Instagram spokesperson told the DCNF that “the account was removed in error and will be restored shortly.”

Again. This is the official artwork for the Chicago Dyke March. pic.twitter.com/goEwFhGmHK

— Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) June 21, 2021

Update: photo has been deleted, now a new one is up with flames covering the flags. The post reads: “Tired of Social Media Censorship?” I’m noticing a familiar trend where the antisemites do something antisemitic, get confronted, and then say they’re being silenced. pic.twitter.com/C0nrUOeQQF — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) June 21, 2021

Such celebrations of inclusivity that have taken place across the country for years to celebrate queer women have pasts of excluding members of the Jewish community and those who support Israel. The 2017 Chicago Dyke March infamously kicked out attendees who were carrying rainbow flags with the Star of David.

The same thing happened in 2019 when a group showing Jewish pride was blockaded from marching with the D.C. Dyke March. (RELATED: President Biden Lays Out His Plan To Celebrate ‘Pride Month’)

“In order to have the Jewish Pride flag not be about Zionism, all you gotta do is just move the star,” one organizer of the D.C. event told the Jewish marchers at the time.

Displaying the American flag was also an issue for the organizers. “…I’m an American citizen. I actually have a rainbow American flag on my bedroom wall, but I would never bring it here because that would be rude to indigenous dykes,” the organizer also told the group at the D.C. march.

Blake Flayton, an activist who is both gay and Jewish, wrote of the incident he witnessed firsthand in D.C.

“This event was a unique opportunity for the queer women of Washington to display their solidarity with one another, but under one condition: Jewish queer women could not display any ‘nationalist iconography,’ meaning the Star of David, if it resembled an Israeli flag,” he wrote in the Jewish Journal.

A group of LGBTQ marchers in New York celebrating Israel in 2017 was stopped and surrounded by members of progressive Jewish organizations supporting the boycott of Israel and Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.