Pro-Abortion Biden Doesn’t See His Catholic Faith Through ‘Political Prism,’ Psaki Says

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that pro-abortion President Joe Biden does not see his Catholic faith through a “political prism.”

Biden’s press secretary discussed the president’s faith during a press briefing Monday, days after the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly approved a measure Friday to draft a statement discussing whether high profile pro-abortion politicians may be denied Communion.

The Catholic Church teaches that Catholics may not receive Holy Communion if they are “conscious of a grave sin,” that abortion is a “crime against human life,” and that publicly advocating for or supporting abortion is a sin of scandal. (RELATED: Biden Says Catholic Bishops Won’t Vote To Deny Him Communion)

“Joe Biden is a strong man of faith, and as he noted just a couple days ago, it’s personal,” Psaki said in response to a question from a reporter. “He goes to church, as you know, nearly every weekend. He even went when we were on our overseas trip. It’s personal to him.

“He doesn’t see it through a political prism and we’re not going to comment otherwise on the inner workings of the Catholic Church,” she said.

WATCH:

The reporter asked Psaki whether Biden would reconsider his support for abortion policies in light of the bishops’ statements, to which Psaki responded, “Again, the president’s faith is personal. It is something that has helped guide him through some challenging moments in his life.”

“And that’s how many Americans see their faith as well, not through a political prism. I suspect he will continue to attend church, as he has for many years,” Psaki said.

On Friday, the president said that he does not believe Catholic bishops will vote to prevent him and other pro-abortion Catholic politicians from receiving Communion.

“That’s a private matter and I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Biden told a reporter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.