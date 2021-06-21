Justin Bieber And Supermodel Wife Hailey Posed For Photo Meeting French Leader Emmanuel Macron And It’s Gone Viral

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber definitely got everyone’s attention when the two posed for a snap with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

In the photo the 27-year-old pop singer posted Monday on Instagram, Justin stands next to his supermodel wife with the president and first lady of France. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

The snap has already gone viral with more than 2.1 million likes and counting. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin and the 24-year-old model met with the foreign leader and his wife after requesting the meeting to discuss “issues related to youth,” reports from French outlets noted, the Daily Mail reported.

Bieber was “passing through” the country when he asked for a visit with Macron, BFMTV reported.

The “Baby” hitmaker didn’t explain anything in the caption next to his post and no mention of the meeting has appeared on any of Macron’s social media accounts at the time of publication.

Both Justin and Hailey have appeared in photos spotted all over Paris the last few days.

While it is unclear exactly what the two sides discussed, it is clear Bieber knows how to make headlines.