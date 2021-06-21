Local CBS Meteorologist Stops Weather Report To Announce She Will Be Sitting Down With Project Veritas Over Alleged Discrimination From Company

A CBS 62 reporter in Detroit revealed live on air Sunday that she is going to publicize how CBS is allegedly discriminating against its employees later in the week.

BREAKING: CBS 62 Insider April Moss BLOWS WHISTLE on Network ‘Discrimination’ On-Air During Weather Report Following Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker’s Brave Actions “I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas…”#CBS62Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/4roVL9KNXS — veritastips@protonmail.com???????? (@EricSpracklen) June 21, 2021

“I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees,” meteorologist April Moss said. “Tune into Project Veritas for my full story.” (RELATED: Local Fox Reporter Says Live On-Air She Will Release Recordings Of Company ‘Muzzling’ Her To Project Veritas)

Moss made the announcement during the middle of her weather report. She began her segment by wishing viewers a happy Father’s Day and thanking her audience for watching the forecast.

“Today we saw temperatures above normal again topping out at 85 degrees at Metro Airport. Plenty of sunshine today, but all good things must come to an end and that starts as early as tomorrow morning with showers moving in around 8 a.m,” she reported on air.

Moss then transitioned to saying she would be sitting down with Project Veritas to reveal the discrimination issues CBS employees allegedly face. She then resumed the weather forecast.

“Later Monday, we will see those showers continuing through late morning, but by evening we’ll see dry conditions and more comfortable conditions as well,” Moss said.