Matthew McConaughey Steals The Show During Austin FC’s First Home Game

Matthew McConaughey stole the show over the weekend during Austin FC’s inaugural home game.

The "True Detective" star owns part of the MLS team based out of Austin, and he was in attendance Saturday for the team's first home game at Q2 Stadium Saturday against San Jose Earthquakes.

Not only was he in attendance for the match, which ended in a draw, but he had the place going absolutely wild.

At one point, McConaughey had some bongo drums, and had the crowd rocking out with him to set the tone for the game.

Matthew McConaughey, part owner of Austin FC in MLS, was HYPING up the fans last night ???? pic.twitter.com/B4FTUSmPuo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2021

I’ve said multiple times that one of the coolest things about McConaughey is how he’s such a huge sports fan.

The man loves Texas Longhorns football, and he’s now the face of Austin FC. Most sports owners stay in their suites.

Not McConaughey. He wants to be on the field involved with the carnage. He’s a true man of the people.

Never change, McConaughey. Never change. This authenticity is why he’s universally loved and I can’t get enough of it!