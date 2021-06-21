Drive-By Attacks In Mexican Border City Kills At Least 14 People

Drive-by shooters killed 14 people in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Among the 14 victims were taxi drivers, workers, and a nursing student, and there is no evidence showing they had criminal connections, according to the Associated Press.

Reynosa Mayor Maki Esther Ortiz Domínguez called for an investigation into the shooting, according to Fox 59. Authorities were mobilized after the shootings and detained a suspect who allegedly kidnapped two women in the trunk of his car, according to the AP.

“Criminal organizations must receive a clear, explicit and forceful signal from the Federal Government that there will be no room for impunity, nor tolerance for their reprehensible criminal behavior,” said Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, according to the AP.

Olga Ruiz, whose 19-year-old brother Fernando Ruiz was killed by gunmen, said: “They killed him in cold blood, he and two of his companions.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation Making Cartels Terrorist Organizations)

“They heard the gunshots from afar and my stepfather told him: ‘son, you have to take shelter.’ So he asked permission to enter a house but my brother and his companions were only about to enter when the vehicles arrived,” Ruiz said, according to the AP. “They stopped in front of them and started to shoot.”

#Reynosa #Tamaulipas ???? Neutralizan a 3 supuestos integrantes del CDG 2 masculinos y 1 femina fueron neutralizados por elementos de la PEA tras repeler una agresión en la colonia Loma Real. Fue asegurado el vehículo en que se transportaban, fornituras, armas y cartuchos. – 3 pic.twitter.com/hGE3aKx12x — REYNOSA CODIGO ROJO (@R_CodigoRojo) June 20, 2021

The city of Reynosa is near the border of McAllen, Texas, has facd major issues with drug cartel violence, and has been a major entry point for illegal immigrants, according to the AP.

A 21-year-old woman from Reynosa, for example, was found to have 18 packages of cocaine hidden in the seats of her car in May. Additionally, authorities arrested a Colorado woman after officials identified 164 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s tires at the Anzalduas-Reynosa International Bridge in December 2020, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

And a Mexican citizen was arrested near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in August 2020 after authorities found 76 pounds of cocaine worth $586,500 and around 12 pounds of methamphetamine worth $22,000.

