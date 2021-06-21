World’s Most Premature Baby, Born At 21 Weeks, Celebrates First Birthday After Beating 0% Odds Of Survival

A baby born weighing less than a pound and who could fit into the palm of his parents’ hands celebrated his first birthday on June 5, becoming the world’s most premature baby to ever survive.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born at 21 weeks on June 5, 2020, a full five months before his due date of October 13, and weighed 11.9 ounces — one-tenth of the average weight for a full-term newborn —according to Guinness Book of World Records.

After celebrating his first birthday, the Guinness Book of World Records officially labeled him as the most premature baby to ever survive.

Richard was born at Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after his mother suffered medical complications that caused her to go into labor, according to Guinness Book of World Records. He was immediately transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where doctors prepared his mother, Beth, and father, Rick, for the worst.

“When Rick and Beth received prenatal counseling on what to expect with a baby born so early, they were given a 0% chance of survival by our neonatology team,” said Richard’s neonatologist at Children’s Minnesota, Dr. Stacy Kern, according to Guinness Book of World Records.

In the months that followed, the Hutchinsons made the journey every single day from their home in St Croix County, Wisconsin, to Minneapolis in order to spend as much time as they could with Richard as he was being treated at the hospital, according to Guinness Book of World Records.

“We made sure we were there to give him support,” his father Rick said, according to Guinness Book of World Records. “I think that helped him get through this because he knew he could count on us.”

Dr. Kern said that Rick and Beth’s dedication was a key factor in their son’s survival.

“I credit his miraculous survival to his wonderful parents who were there for him every step of the way and to the entire neonatology team at Children’s Minnesota. It takes a village to care for and support these babies until the time they are ready to go home.”

After spending more than half a year in the NICU, Richard was discharged and given the all-clear to go home in December 2020, according to Guinness Book of World Records.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Beth reportedly said. “We’re still surprised about it. But we’re happy. It’s a way we can share his story to raise awareness about premature births.” (RELATED: Trump Highlights Baby Born At 21 Weeks, Calls On Congress To Ban Late-Term Abortion)

“He taught me what it truly means to be resilient and, every time I look at him, I’m reminded how strong and amazing all these little beautiful babies are,” Dr. Kern added.