Editorial

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Reportedly Playing At A High Level After Tearing His ACL

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly playing very well after tearing his ACL.

The superstar receiver tore his ACL during the the 2020 season, and he didn’t play a snap the rest of the year. Now, he’s bounced back from his injury, and people are taking notice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballRumors, Cleveland.com reported that OBJ has “been running full speed, cutting on a dime and leaping to make his trademark one-handed catches” in practice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

If OBJ is back at 100% for the start of the 2021 season and hasn’t lost a step after tearing his ACL, then Cleveland might be a very dangerous team.

They were already solid in 2020 and made the playoffs. Even after OBJ went down, Baker Mayfield and company still found ways to win games.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

The fact OBJ is apparently balling out after destroying his ACL is a testament to what an incredible athlete he is.

Apparently, he didn’t need that long at all to rehab and bounce back. The dude is a legit freak of nature.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

If you’re a fan of the Browns, you have to love updates like this one. We’ll see how Beckham does this upcoming season!