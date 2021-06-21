The Phoenix Suns Issue A Statement Telling Fans To Stop Getting Into Fights

The Phoenix Suns want fans to stop getting into brawls.

The Suns are on an incredible playoff run, and they're currently up 1-0 over the Clippers as they knock on the door to the NBA Finals.

Along the way, there have been multiple brawls involving fans of the Suns, and the team wants it to stop. In a statement released Monday, the team said in part, “Fighting or taunting to incite violence is not reflective of our organization or how fans from across the Valley should be represented.”

You can read the full statement below.

I hate to break it to the Suns, but I highly-doubt these fights are going to end anytime in the near future. People have been locked inside for more than a year and there’s a lot of passion that’s being let loose!

It turns out that when you ban people from sporting events, they go wild once they return!

nuggets & their fans both taking L’s this series pic.twitter.com/4HjzGSEW0m — gabb goudy ⭐️ (@gabbgoudy) June 12, 2021

Do I condone violence? Of course not. Do I love watching how dumb people can behave at sporting events? You better believe it, and fans of the Suns have been a content goldmine during the playoffs.

Something tells me that we definitely haven’t seen the last of Phoenix fans brawling, and I’m here for it!