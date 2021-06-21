Liberals, Media Spread Viral Misinformation That Pride Parade Accident Was ‘Terrorism’

Liberals and the media wasted no time spreading viral misinformation claiming that a tragic accident at a pride parade in Florida was a deliberate attack.

During a pride parade in Fort Lauderdale, a truck “accelerated unexpectedly” and struck two pedestrians, killing one, the Fort Lauderdale police said in a Sunday press release. The other pedestrian remains at the hospital with “serious injuries” but is expected to survive. The 77-year-old man who was driving the truck was a participant in the parade, police said. They added that a DUI investigation done on the scene showed that the driver was not impaired.

“Today we know yesterday’s incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals,” Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker said Sunday night. (RELATED: ‘1 Month Isn’t Enough’: Canada Boasts ‘Pride Season’ For ‘LGBTQ2’ Until September)

Before having all of the information, liberals, corporate media and politicians rushed to say that the incident was intentional and targeted at the LGBT community.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, reportedly told Local 10 News that the incident was a “terrorist attack.”

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told the outlet. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.”

The mayor’s claims quickly spread to other outlets, including The Hill, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and Raw Story.

Other leftists and popular social media users falsely claimed that the incident was intentional. #DeathSantis trended on Twitter when people began blaming Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the accident because he signed an “anti-riot bill.”

“LGBTQ people are literally being murdered at Pride parades in Florida, but let’s keep talking about ‘cancel culture,'” author Steve Silberman said in a now-deleted tweet. Freelance journalist Lesley Abravanel said on Twitter that the incident was “Charlottesville part 2” and “domestic terrorism made legal by bigot” DeSantis.

Other users posted viral tweets blaming DeSantis for the accident.

I don’t vacation in Florida anymore because I refuse to give my money to a state that condoned politicians like #Deathsantis, #LittleMarco and Matt Gaetz. https://t.co/VzICz0nGXV — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) June 20, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when #DeathSantis signed a law saying running people over is A-Okay! Don’t quibble about whether it’s during protests. That opened the door for this. Change my mind. https://t.co/OO7EmxuTzT — Headly Westerfield (@Aunty__Em) June 20, 2021

It was an attempted assassination of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. And #DeathSantis will probably give him a medal. — Wulfsethen (@wulfsethen) June 20, 2021

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment asking if the tweets violate the social media site’s misinformation policy.