REPORT: Investigators Believe Colt Brennan Died After Taking Fentanyl

HONOLULU, HI - SEPTEMBER 3: Quarterback Colt Brennan #15 of the University of Hawai'i at Manoa Warriors passes the ball against the University of Southern California Trojans at Aloha Stadium on September 3, 2005 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Trojans won 63-17. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Investigators believe fentanyl caused Colt Brennan’s death.

The former Hawaii quarterback and college football legend died in early May after a lengthy struggle with substance abuse issues, and police now think they know what might have caused the situation to begin with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Los Angeles Times, investigators believe Brennan “ingested something laced with fentanyl.”

The incredibly dangerous and powerful drug caused Brennan to be put on life support after limited brain activity, and his family eventually made the decision to let him die at the age of 37.

Brennan’s death is nothing short of a tragedy and it’s another reminder of the horrible costs drugs can have on a life.

When Brennan was in college, he captivated the nation with the gunslinging mentality he carried out on the field for Hawaii.

It’s not an understatement at all to say that he put the program on the map.

Then, at the age of 37, he died after serious issues off of the field. It’s not just a cautionary tale. It’s incredibly sad.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Brennan’s entire family at this time.