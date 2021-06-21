REPORT: Neal McDonough Will Star In ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

Neal McDonough has reportedly joined the cast of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

According to Deadline, the former “Justified” and “Yellowstone” star will play Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower in the highly-anticipated 10th season of the hit show from Ryan Murphy. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, McDonough’s character isn’t the famous President of the United States and former general of the same name. It’s apparently a completely different character unrelated to Dwight D. Eisenhower.

I love the hell out of the fact that McDonough is joining the cast of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” He’s an outstanding actor.

Anyone who watched him in “Yellowstone,” “Justified,” “Band of Brothers” or any of his other work knows that he’s an intense dude.

He was incredibly sinister in “Yellowstone” and “Justified.” While plot details aren’t known for his role in “AHS,” I’m guessing that we can expect that kind of tone.

I just don’t see Murphy bringing in McDonough to play some lovable role.

The first episode of “AHS: Double Feature” arrives August 25 on FX, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what we get.

When “AHS” is at its best, it’s among the best shows on TV, and that’s just a fact.

