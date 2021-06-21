Royal Family Celebrates Prince William’s 39th Birthday With Handful Of Throwback Photos

Members of the royal family celebrated Prince William’s 39th birthday on Monday with a handful of throwback shots in honor of his day.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today!” Prince Charles captioned his post on Instagram, along with a sweet black-and-white photo of himself holding his and Princess Diana’s first-born son as a baby. The post was noted by People magazine.

The post also included a more current photo of the Duke of Cambridge sitting with his father and Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at an event.

The official account of Queen Elizabeth II also shared several photos of Prince William and a sweet message about his birthday.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today!” the post on Twitter read. “#HappyBirthdayHRH.”

The post included several snaps, including one of Prince William with his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three kids at Buckingham Palace, the outlet noted.

The duke later issued a thank you to everyone for the sweet messages.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes and kind messages,” Prince William captioned his post on Instagram.

Happy birthday!