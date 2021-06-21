Save Hundreds On All Things Outdoors During Amazon’s Unbeatable Two-Day Sale Event

Prime Day is finally here! That means it’s time for all of you Prime members to get exclusive deals on all of your favorite products, especially outdoor gear and apparel. Since Prime Day lasts through June 22nd, you don’t have tons of time to figure out which items you’re going to purchase. That’s why we’ve done all the work for you! Check out our list we’ve curated just for our Brightbulb readers who love all things outdoors:

Columbia sportswear is a highly reputed brand in the clothing world. Known for their extreme comfort and breathability, you really can’t go wrong with anything from Columbia. Whether you’re shopping for that upcoming summer vacation or preparing for a chilly fall season, you can save hundreds on all of your favorite Columbia products including jackets, sweaters, shirts, and pants.

Have you ever found yourself in a position where you did not have access to potable water? Since water is essential to our daily lives, it’s important we find a way to access it all of the time, even if it’s a bit unconventional. That’s why the LifeStraw water filter should be your next purchase. For a discounted price, you can get this potentially life-saving product. So the question becomes, why wouldn’t you get this?

This pop-up fire pit is lightweight and portable, as it only weighs eight pounds! Made from aluminum and stainless steel, you can either burn charcoal or wood. Easily assemble this pit in 60 seconds or less without any tools. Plus, a carrying bag is included with your purchase. Easily take it on camping trips, a friend’s backyard, your favorite beach, and more!

This solar charger will come in handy if you’re on a multiple-day hike, camping trip, or trek. It’s always a good idea to have your phone charged just in case of an emergency. But when you’re in the middle of the forest, there’s nowhere to plug in! That’s where this solar charger comes into play. With your purchase comes a 25000mAh solar charger, one micro-USB cable, and a user manual.

If you want to add a little extra character to your porch or patio, these LED Outdoor String Lights are sure to do the trick. These Italian bistro-style lights have been designed to withstand all weather conditions, whether it’s the dog days of summer or the sub-zero days of winter. Included with your purchase are 15 bulbs with vintage charm. They are also dimmable, so if you’re outside partying into the night with friends and the lights become too bright, simply dim the lights to create the perfect relaxed ambiance.

This one’s for all of those campers and adventurers out there. Simple blow up this mattress with its included electric pump and place it in the backseat of your car for a relaxed night’s sleep. Road tripping has never been easier. Plus, you can also use this air mattress as a typical air mattress in any room.

Summer is the time to be outside. Therefore, you need a comfy, portable chair that will get you through the dog days of summer. This heavy-duty chair can hold up to 450 pounds and comes with convenient cup holders. Whether you want to put this chair on your patio or bring it to your children’s sports games this summer, there’s no better time to make this purchase.

This tactical bag is double-stitched, equipped with heavy-duty zippers, includes utility-style cord-pulls, and has a side and from load compression system. It’s sturdy and reliable thanks to all of these features, making it a great gift for those who live an outdoor lifestyle.

This lighter is flameless. You may be asking how that’s possible. Well, this little gadget uses an electric dual arc lighting system that is USB rechargeable. With one charge, you’ll be able to use it up to 300 times.

These self-defense gadgets come with a keychain ring so you can take them with you wherever you go. It is made from 100% durable aluminum, making it an absolute necessity for every adult who seeks to protect themselves. From fending off attackers to breaking windows, this gadget can do it all. If you ask me, purchasing this product is a no-brainer.

Having a fire pit is a luxury that many of us are lucky to have. But if you only have a wooden porch to put it on, having a wood-burning fire pit is not a feasible option… until now! This Ember Mat will try to stop embers or sparks from ruining your porch or deck. As long as you extinguish the embers within 30 minutes, there will be no damage to your wooden porch. This mat can also be placed under grills.

As seen on the popular TV show Shark Tank, this product is a simple yet ingenious concept. The LuminAID PackLite Max Camping Lantern is a floatable, and inflatable, solar lantern. Made from rugged TPU, all you have to do is inflate the lantern with the air valve (takes mere seconds). The run time is 50 hours on low mode! That’s honestly incredible. To recharge, lay this product out in the sun for 16 to 20 hours or charge via USB cable for two hours.

Having a survival kit is essential everyone should own just in case of emergency. This kit is also useful for any backpacker, hiker, or camper. With your purchase, you’ll receive: a waterproof case, a tactical compass, a rope bracelet, screen drivers, a fire tube, a ruler, and much more. This is the perfect gift for any occasion for that adventurer in your life.

With more than 22,000 ecstatic reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say you or your husband or boyfriend will enjoy these tactical pants. In fact, customers love this item so much, it’s dubbed the #1 bestseller in men’s hiking pants! Featuring an elastic waistband and 10 pockets, these pants are perfect for outdoorsmen.

Sabre Red is the #1 most trusted pepper spray brand used by police all around the country! This product will provide you with up to 25 sprays. That’s 5 times the amount that of a normal pepper spray bottle. This product is suitable for any adult or teenager who wants to feel safe and secure.

