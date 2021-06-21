Sean McVay Calls Matthew Stafford A ‘Bad MF-er’

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay couldn’t be happier to have Matthew Stafford as the team’s starting quarterback.

The Rams sent shockwaves through the NFL during the offseason when they traded for the former Detroit gunslinger. So far, the man running the show is very impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McVay said the following in Albert Breer’s Monday column about his new star quarterback:

Bro, this dude’s a bad MF-er. Whatever people say about him, as good as it can be, he’s even better than advertised. It makes sense to him. The guy’s ability to see the game, his ability to draw on his experiences, the feel that he has, it’s pretty special and unique. And man, his feel for people, his authentic way of connecting with his teammates, his coaches, this guy, it’s great being around him.

You know who else thinks Matthew Stafford is a “bad MF-er”? Me and every other Detroit Lions fan in the country.

That’s why we were all so pissed to see him go when the Lions traded him to the Rams. We lost the face of the franchise.

Casual NFL fans who never watched the Lions play are in for a huge reality check this fall once they see Stafford with the Rams.

We’re talking about a guy who has an arm that appears to have been manufactured in a lab. When he cocks it back, you better just watch out.

Where can you find me this season if the Lions stumble as the Rams win a Super Bowl? Crying. You’ll find me crying as I think about what could have been.

Godspeed, Stafford! Godspeed!