‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Says Season 4 Is ‘Bigger’ Than Anything Fans Have Seen Before

“Stranger Things” season four sounds like it’s going to be epic.

At the moment, fans around the globe are waiting for any news about the upcoming episodes, and we haven’t been given much at all. Well, star David Harbour wants fans to know it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore,” Harbour said during a recent interview with Collider when talking about the upcoming season.

Harbour also compared Hopper’s journey in season four to Gandalf’s in “Lord of the Rings.” You can listen to his full comments below.

As I said above, we’ve had very little information about “Stranger Things” season four, but with every nibble we get, I only get more excited.

We know Hopper is alive, but we don’t have any idea how he’s going to reconnect with the main crew.

We also don’t have a damn clue about when the season four episodes will finally hit Netflix. Seeing as how filming is expected to be done in August, I’m guessing February or March 2022 will likely be the release window.

All I know for sure is that I’m ready for some new episodes. Inject season four into my soul! It’s going to be a hell of a fun time!