Editorial

The Supreme Court Rules 9-0 That NCAA Rules Violate Antitrust Laws

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Mark Vital #11 and MaCio Teague #31 of the Baylor Bears look on with the trophy after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Supreme Court has dealt a death blow to the NCAA.

According to CNBC, the court issued a 9-0 decision Monday announcing that the NCAA’s rules “restricting payments to athletes for items such as musical instruments or as compensation for internships” violate antitrust laws. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Put simply, this suit involves admitted horizontal price fixing in a market where the defendants exercise monopoly control,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the decision.

The decision also previews a looming decision in the upcoming National Collegiate Athletic Assn. v. Alston, which focuses on profiting from endorsements.

“Everyone agrees that the NCAA can require student athletes to be enrolled students in good standing. But the NCAA’s business model of using unpaid student athletes to generate billions of dollars in revenue for the colleges raises serious questions under the antitrust laws,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, according to the same report.

What a day for athletes everywhere and fans of the game. The NCAA is pretty much dead, and we’re all alive to witness it.

If the next decision on endorsements comes down in favor of athletes, which seems like a certainty at this point, then it’s game over.

It’s a curtain call for the NCAA and amateurism.

And for all the idiots out there who claim athletes shouldn’t get anything past their scholarship, shoot yourself into space and never return.

If a regular citizen can receive a free laptop or a highly-paid internship, then athletes should be able to.

Trust me, plenty of them already take money under the table.

Let’s kill off any remaining spirit the NCAA might have left and let college athletes make some paper!