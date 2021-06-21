SURVEY: 30% Of People Won’t Have Sex With Someone Who Isn’t Vaccinated

A substantial amount of people won’t have sex with an individual who isn’t vaccinated.

According to CNET, the popular dating app Bumble conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans, and 30% of them responded that they wouldn’t have sex with an individual who isn’t vaccinated against coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve previously discussed on my show, the coronavirus pandemic has seemingly created a sex crisis in America, and this new data only reenforces that idea in my mind.

While I would never tell anyone who they should or shouldn’t have sex with, I’m not sure I understand the logic here.

If you’re vaccinated and trust science, then what is the extra risk of having sex with someone who is unvaccinated?

If you’re both unvaccinated, then you clearly don’t care about the risks, and you’re willing to roll the dice.

Also, I’d love to be a fly on the wall when it’s time to get down to business and a person has to probe to find out whether or not someone is vaccinated.

Generally speaking, people ask whether or not someone has a condom. I’m not sure I’ve ever heard about anyone being asked their vaccine history prior to hopping into bed.

Welcome to 2021!

Let us know in the comments if you think vaccine status should dictate whether or not people have sex.

H/T: Outkick