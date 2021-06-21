Watch The New Trailer For ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

Apple has dropped a new trailer for season two of “Ted Lasso.”

The hit comedy with Jason Sudeikis about an American football coach taking over an English soccer team returns July 23, and it’s bound to be awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, judging from the latest trailer, I think it’s very safe to say that fans are going to be in for a great time. Give it a watch below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how amped I am for season two of “Ted Lasso.” The first season was one of the most wholesome seasons of TV ever made and Sudeikis was outstanding as Lasso. I literally felt emotional during the final 10 minutes of season one.

Now, we’re gearing up for a second season of the show from Apple, and it honestly looks like it’s going to be every bit as great as the first.

I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)? ‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) April 20, 2021

If you haven’t already seen season one of “Ted Lasso,” I can’t recommend it enough. You’ll laugh, cry, feel optimism, feel crushed at times and you’ll enjoy every second of the journey.

That much I can promise you beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Make sure to check out season two of “Ted Lasso” starting July 23 on Apple TV+.