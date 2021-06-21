Triple-Murder Suspect Forces Woman Into Driving 33 Hours With Him To Turn Himself In

A man from Oregon suspected of killing three people forced a woman to drive him for 33 hours to Wisconsin, before turning himself in, according to the Associated Press.

Oen Evan Nicholson held Laura Johnson, 34, at gunpoint, as she was returning to her parking spot from her lunch break Friday in Springfield, Oregon. He made her drive him in her car for more than 2,000 miles to Milwaukee, according to police, as reported by the Associated Press.

“He approached her in her vehicle with a gun,” Johnson’s father, Dennis Johnson, told KEZI-TV. “They said she was forced to drive 33 hours to where they’re at. She was able to talk him into turning himself in.” Johnson was flying back to Oregon as of Sunday, while her car remained in Wisconsin for further investigation.

“Me and my wife both feel amazing and what a Fathers day gift that was handed back to me,” Dennis said.

Nicholson is suspected of killing his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was discovered in a trailer in North Bend, Oregon, 110 miles south of Springfield, on Friday. He’s also suspected of hitting and killing Anthony Oyster, 74, and critically injuring his wife Linda Oyster, 73, with his father’s pickup, Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said, according to the Associated Press.

The vehicle was found Friday crashed and burned 30 miles west of Springfield. Police said a witness saw an armed man get out of the vehicle and run into the woods, but a search attempt failed to find him, as reported by the Associated Press. (RELATED: Man Hit By Car Gets Run Over And Dragged By Second Car In Fatal Hit-And-Run, Video Shows)

Frasier said Nicholson is also suspected of shooting and killing Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend shortly after. Nicholson was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his father, Oyster and Davidson as well as second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and failing to help a person injured in a traffic accident, Frasier said.

Nicholson will return to Oregon to face charges, but will appear in Milwaukee court first.

