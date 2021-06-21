REPORT: Former NFL Quarterback Tyler Palko Arrested After Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

Former NFL QB Tyler Palko is in a bit of hot water with the law after a recent arrest.

According to The Kansas City Star, the former Chiefs quarterback was arrested over the weekend in Kansas after he was allegedly driving under the influence. He was booked into jail very early Sunday morning and was released a few hours later.

Interestedly, The Kansas City Star noted that Palko has a Monday court appearance, but that he hasn’t been formally charged with anything yet.

Former Kansas City Chiefs QB arrested Sunday in Johnson County on DUI allegations https://t.co/aDXhOxUWIz — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) June 20, 2021

As always, Palko has every right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, if he did drive while under the influence, then there’s simply no excuse. There’s never a reason to allegedly drive while under the influence.

You’re a danger to yourself and everyone else on the road. It’s stupid and not worth it.

I love drinking with the boys as much as the next guy, but I’m damn sure not going to jump behind the wheel after doing it.

Hopefully, the justice system can get to the bottom of what happened with Palko. Folks, if you’re going to enjoy some drinks, find a way home that doesn’t involve you getting behind the wheel.