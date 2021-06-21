Pitcher Tyler Zombro Shares Gruesome Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Hit By A Ball

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro shared a photo of his head after surgery, and it’s gross.

The Tampa Bay Rays prospect was drilled in the head by the ball in a recent game, and his body was convulsing on the ground in one of the scariest sports moments in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tyler Zombro recibió una línea en la cabeza en el juego de anoche que obligó a suspender el partido contra los Norfolk Tides, es un relevista de 26 años que aún no ha debutado en las Grandes Ligas. Fue llevado a un hospital cercano. Aún no se conocen detalles de su condición.???????? pic.twitter.com/2dnVjH1NFI — PalillitoArnold33 (@PalillitoA33) June 4, 2021

Zombro recently tweeted a photo of his head after having surgery, and he had multiple staples in his skill. He wrote, “Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night.”

You can see the photo below.

Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night, pic.twitter.com/a1eHgNUOAx — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

Luckily, Zombro survived, made it through surgery and is now on the road to recovery. Just seeing the photo of his head makes me borderline sick.

It goes to show just how serious the situation was. I can’t remember the last time I saw a guy’s skull look like that after a sports injury.

as I’m in a very fortunate position all things considered. The outpouring support and prayer has meant the world to Moriah and I, and I certainly believe you guys have well wished me to an enhanced recovery. pic.twitter.com/tUssSYF7mn — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

Now, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and it won’t be easy. Dealing with head injuries is an incredibly serious situation.

To @raysbaseball and @durhambulls I cannot thank you guys enough for treating me the way you have, as this is what makes our organization so special. In optimistic news: I’ve never been the fastest on the field so I may have gotten a boost after this surgery. pic.twitter.com/h9YXbzTvSn — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

Hopefully, he eventually returns to 100%. Zombro getting drilled was horrifying, and there’s no other way to put it.