Editorial

Pitcher Tyler Zombro Shares Gruesome Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Hit By A Ball

Tyler Zombro (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/T_Zombro24/status/1405653327543771138)

Tyler Zombro (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/T_Zombro24/status/1405653327543771138)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro shared a photo of his head after surgery, and it’s gross.

The Tampa Bay Rays prospect was drilled in the head by the ball in a recent game, and his body was convulsing on the ground in one of the scariest sports moments in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Zombro recently tweeted a photo of his head after having surgery, and he had multiple staples in his skill. He wrote, “Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night.”

You can see the photo below.

Luckily, Zombro survived, made it through surgery and is now on the road to recovery. Just seeing the photo of his head makes me borderline sick.

It goes to show just how serious the situation was. I can’t remember the last time I saw a guy’s skull look like that after a sports injury.

Now, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and it won’t be easy. Dealing with head injuries is an incredibly serious situation.

Hopefully, he eventually returns to 100%. Zombro getting drilled was horrifying, and there’s no other way to put it.