Victoria’s Secret To Change Name, Phase Out ‘Angels’ To Reflect ‘Diverse Experiences’

Victoria’s Secret has announced it will change its name and phase out supermodel “Angels” in order to reflect “diverse experiences.”

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Victoria’s Secret,” chief executive Martin Waters shared in a statement, the New York Post reported in a piece published Monday about the many changes happening with the lingerie company. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

“The progress we have made over the last year underscores our commitment to driving profitable growth, creating new opportunities for our talented associates and evolving our brand and product to reflect the diverse experiences, passions and perspectives of our our customers,” the statement added.

Victoria’s Secret replaces “Angels” with “icons and change-makers” in “dramatic shift” for the brand https://t.co/Cvvz14Dq9b — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 17, 2021

The outlet noted, the company’s new name will be Victoria’s Secret & Co. and will also include its Pink brand which appeals to a younger demographic of teens and women in their 20s.

The company recently announced a new marketing campaign featuring soccer star, Megan Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and transgender model Valentina Sampaio, among others. (RELATED: Here’s How Many People Watched The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Victoria’s Secret is ditching its Angels for “trailblazing” activists like Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas https://t.co/e87F70d1F0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2021

Victoria’s Secret said it will also be phasing out its “Angels” marketing which was made famous by supermodels like Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes, among so many others.